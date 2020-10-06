Coronavirus closes Kentucky city’s public works department

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — One Kentucky community is without a Public Works Department for two weeks after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich told the Richmond Register on Monday that the worker tested positive last week and since then contact tracers have told the city that all 21 employees in the department need to quarantine. He says the Richmond Public Works Department will be closed for two weeks. The agency helps the city manage things like curbside removal of yard waste, pothole repair and road striping.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.