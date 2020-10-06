Advertisement

One killed, two hurt in Estill County shooting were trying to rob someone, KSP says

Police believe a robbery may have led up to the shooting.
Police believe a robbery may have led up to the shooting.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators believe an attempted robbery may have preceded a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in Estill County.

According to Kentucky State Police, three men were shot shortly after midnight at a home on Richmond Road, near Pea Ridge Road.

KSP says the three men were attempting to rob the home and shots ended up being fired. We’re told all three suspects were hit and one of them was killed. The other two were taken to UK Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The two people who live at the home were not hurt.

State police say at least one of the suspects was also armed.

“We don’t know if there’s a relationship between the people that conducted the attempted robbery and the person that lived here,” said Sgt. Robert Purdy, Kentucky State Police.

We’re told the man who died did not have any identification on him, so troopers are still trying to figure out exactly who was involved.

No one is currently facing charges in connection to the robbery or shooting. KSP also says they aren’t looking for more suspects.

