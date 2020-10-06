Pigrome, Narveson earn Conference Player of the Week Honors
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A pair of Hilltoppers have earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors for their efforts in WKU’s 20-17 win over Middle Tennessee.
Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome earned the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, while Brayden Narveson took home Special Teams Play of the Week.
Pigrome finished 21/36 for 188 yards and two touchdowns and also led the team in rushing yards with 55.
Narveson made field goals of 47 and 53 yards. His 53-yard field goal is the third-longest in program history.
WKU will kickoff against Marshall at 6:30 p.m. CT on October 10.
