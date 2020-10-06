Pigrome, Narveson earn Conference Player of the Week Honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A pair of Hilltoppers have earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors for their efforts in WKU’s 20-17 win over Middle Tennessee.

Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome earned the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, while Brayden Narveson took home Special Teams Play of the Week.

Pigrome finished 21/36 for 188 yards and two touchdowns and also led the team in rushing yards with 55.

Congrats to QB @_piggyt, who has been named @ConferenceUSA Offensive Player of the Week! 🏅



▪️Completed 21-of-36 attempts for 188 pass yards, with 2 TD and 0 INT

▪️Added 55 rush yards, bringing his season total to 197#GoTops | #TopsOnTop pic.twitter.com/uGBFTxPCHR — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) October 5, 2020

Narveson made field goals of 47 and 53 yards. His 53-yard field goal is the third-longest in program history.

Congrats to K @20Brayden, who has been named @ConferenceUSA Special Teams Player of the Week! 🏅



▪️Was a perfect 2-for-2 FG (47 & 53 yards) and 2-for-2 PAT

▪️His 53-yard FG is the third-longest in Hilltopper program history#GoTops | #TopsOnTop pic.twitter.com/MHFBGI0E5c — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) October 5, 2020

WKU will kickoff against Marshall at 6:30 p.m. CT on October 10.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.