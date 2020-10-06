Advertisement

Reward set as Atlanta police seek suspect in actor’s death

In this July 2, 2008 photo, actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd appears during a portrait session in Atlanta. Police say Byrd, known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003, was shot dead in Atlanta on Saturday. He was 70. ()
In this July 2, 2008 photo, actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd appears during a portrait session in Atlanta. Police say Byrd, known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003, was shot dead in Atlanta on Saturday. He was 70. ()(Marcus Yam | Marcus Yam/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward as they continue to search for the person who shot actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta.

Best known for his roles in Spike Lee films, Byrd was found dead around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning on the city’s southwest side. He had been shot multiple times in the back.

The reward was announced Tuesday. Police have not identified a suspect in the 70-year-old actor’s shooting death or said why it may have happened.

Byrd was found shot near his home and died before he could be taken to a hospital. Robert Calloway told WSB-TV he found Byrd in a yard and ran to a fire station for help. Calloway didn’t know Byrd.

“I thought he had a health issue. He was in the yard,” Callaway said.

Byrd acted in films including “Clockers,” “Chi-Raq,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game” and “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.” Also a stage actor, Byrd was nominated in 2003 for a Tony award for for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” co-starring Whoopi Goldberg and Charles S. Dutton.

Police ask anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, or submit information online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The faceoff in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

News

Sen. McConnell on masks, Trump’s condition, Supreme Court nomination amid virus outbreak

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In a one-on-one interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 13 News questioned him about a number of timely topics from the president’s condition, to the virus outbreak among republicans.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sen. McConnell: Unsure if another relief package will happen before election, Trump says negotiations will stop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Before he made this announcement, 13 News asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the status of the package.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Secretary of State discusses upcoming election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Some important deadlines for you to remember for this upcoming election, October 9 is the last day to register for an absentee ballot, the first day of early in-person voting is October 13 and election day is November 3.

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 2 hours ago