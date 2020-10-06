Advertisement

Sen. McConnell on masks, Trump’s condition, Supreme Court nomination amid virus outbreak

Sen. McConnell interview with 13 News.
Sen. McConnell interview with 13 News.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a one-on-one interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 13 News questioned him about a number of timely topics from the president’s condition, to the virus outbreak among republicans.

Senator McConnell saying he had talked to president trump an hour before he spoke to me saying it was all business as usual.

“His physical condition didn’t come up. And he seemed to me to be perfectly normal and fully engaged.”

In a recent tweet, President Trump said the virus shouldn’t “dominate our lives” and “to not be afraid" which is a sentiment Senator McConnell says he aligns with.

“Well, even Dr. Fauci has said, we can’t shut the economy down again, we have to learn to deliver the virus until we get a vaccine, which is why I always preach and have been since May-- wear a mask, practice social distancing-- it’s the single best thing we can do to prevent the spread. The economic calamity created by shutting everything down created a whole different set of problems.”

President Trump trending in the headlines today for taking off a mask as he posed for pictures from the White House balcony following his return from the hospital, Senator McConnell not specifically commenting on that decision.

“Well, I’m not the President’s advisor. What I can do is speak for myself, and I do think wearing a mask is critically important. I’ve tried to be a good example of myself going back to May. We’ve been operating in the Senate since May, following CDC guidelines, wearing masks practicing social distancing. And in fact, they only incidences we’ve had in the senate of by and large been a result of an event somewhere else not here in the Capitol.”

Meanwhile, Senator McConnell says the COVID outbreak among republican leaders won’t be enough to delay their 'speedy supreme court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

“We know how to operate safely. Look, if somebody becomes infected at the fire department, you don’t shut the fire department down. The Senate is an essential workplace. Now, we can work our way through this. We have several members in quarantine at the moment. But what not in the session right now. We will be again on the 19th. And I’m confident, we can work our way through both the hearings in committee and the votes subsequently on the floor.”

