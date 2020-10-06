Advertisement

Sen. McConnell: Unsure if another relief package will happen before election, Trump says negotiations will stop

Trump's tweet on future of the stimulus package.
Trump's tweet on future of the stimulus package.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - President Trump said in a tweet that negotiations for another stimulus package will stop until after the election.

Before he made this announcement, we asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the status of the package.

“I would rather have another rescue package, but it’s slowed down. The conversations have seemed to go on endlessly the last couple of months leading me to believe that the proximity of the election has largely dissipated the goodwill and bipartisanship that we had back in the spring, when we passed the CARES Act without a single dissenting vote. I think that’s kind of eroded as we’ve gotten closer to the election. I would like to see another package, but not these two and a half to three trillion dollar sort of liberal wish list that the Speaker keeps producing over the House,” he said.

“I think it’ll continue. The Coronavirus is not a respecter of the election. It’ll still be here after the election. I think the talks will be ongoing. I’d like to see another package-- whether that will come together before after the election, I really couldn’t tell you.”

