Sen. McConnell: Unsure if another relief package will happen before election, Trump says negotiations will stop

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - President Trump said in a tweet that negotiations for another stimulus package will stop until after the election.

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

...@senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Before he made this announcement, we asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the status of the package.

“I would rather have another rescue package, but it’s slowed down. The conversations have seemed to go on endlessly the last couple of months leading me to believe that the proximity of the election has largely dissipated the goodwill and bipartisanship that we had back in the spring, when we passed the CARES Act without a single dissenting vote. I think that’s kind of eroded as we’ve gotten closer to the election. I would like to see another package, but not these two and a half to three trillion dollar sort of liberal wish list that the Speaker keeps producing over the House,” he said.

“I think it’ll continue. The Coronavirus is not a respecter of the election. It’ll still be here after the election. I think the talks will be ongoing. I’d like to see another package-- whether that will come together before after the election, I really couldn’t tell you.”

