FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced an extension of the mask mandate for another 30 days.

The Governor reported 1,045 new cases of the virus raising the total to 74,194.

Beshear reported 4 deaths raising the death toll to 1,218.

Kentucky COVID Facts 10-6-2020 (WBKO)

