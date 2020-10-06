Advertisement

WATCH - Warmer Tuesday, Even Warmer Wednesday!

Hurricane Delta now a Dangerous Category 4 Storm
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wall-to-wall sunshine resumed after a chilly start to Tuesday, with readings soaring into the 70s. We’ll be even warmer Wednesday afternoon with plenty more sunshine in the offing!

Fair skies hang on for a couple of more days before clouds increase Friday. This as outer bands from Hurricane Delta begin drifting over our region. Afternoon readings remain warm, topping out close to 80 Thursday and again Friday.

The upcoming weekend is trending wetter...MUCH wetter. Rain bands from whatever’s left of Hurricane Delta will move through our region Saturday through Sunday. There is potential for more than 2″ of rain over the weekend, depending on exactly where Delta’s remnant low passes. Rain subsides by late Sunday, with a dry start to next week. A new system may bring us more showers next Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Warmer. High 82, Low 53, winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Sunny, a Bit Cooler. High 76, Low 53, winds NE-7

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Shower Possible Late. High 79, Low 58, winds SE-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 76

Tuesday’s Low: 39

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 93 (2007)

Record Low: 32 (1980)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.68″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.64″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 6:21 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 3 / Small Particulate Count: 22)

Pollen: Low (1.5 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

