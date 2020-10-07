A sunny and warm Wednesday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what has felt like autumn for the last few weeks, we are finally seeing a consistent, warm pattern. But don’t expect this dry and warm weather to stay long!

Conditions will be sunny and warm today as highs will reach the low 80s. We have another day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. By Friday, temperatures will slip a couple of degrees under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds on Friday are outer bands from Hurricane Delta as it’s latest track has it drifting over our region.

The upcoming weekend will have rain showers from Delta remnants. Rain bands from whatever’s left of Hurricane Delta will move through our region Friday evening through Sunday. There is potential for more than 2″ of rain over the weekend, depending on exactly where Delta’s remnant low passes. Current forecast models have the heaviest rain to our west with Bowling Green still seeing between a half an inch to an inch of rainfall by Sunday night. Rain subsides by late Sunday. Isolated shower and storm chances stick with us for the first half of next week before dry and cooler weather moves back into the region for the latter half of the week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 82. Low 53. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 81. Low 55. Winds E at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM showers/storms possible. High 79. Low 60. Winds S at 9 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (2007, 1941)

Record Low Today: 28 (1889)

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 49

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 6:19 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (1.6)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 76

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.68″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.64″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

