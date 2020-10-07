Advertisement

Bowling Green Police still searching for missing teen

Bowling Green Police are asking the public for their help finding a missing teen.
Bowling Green Police are asking the public for their help finding a missing teen.(BGPD)
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO)-- Bowling Green Police are asking the public for their help finding a missing teen.

According to authorities, they first asked for help in the search on August 25 but still need help finding 14-year-old Roman Jones.

Officials say Roman was last seen on Barnwood Avenue in Bowling Green.

He is described as a 5′7 male, weighing 132lbs, and has two small cross tattoos on his left forearm.

Police say if you have any information on Jones' whereabouts please call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. McConnell on masks, Trump’s condition, Supreme Court nomination amid virus outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In a one-on-one interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 13 News questioned him about a number of timely topics from the president’s condition, to the virus outbreak among republicans.

News

Sen. McConnell: Unsure if another relief package will happen before election, Trump says negotiations will stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Before he made this announcement, 13 News asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about the status of the package.

News

Secretary of State discusses upcoming election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Some important deadlines for you to remember for this upcoming election, October 9 is the last day to register for an absentee ballot, the first day of early in-person voting is October 13 and election day is November 3.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,045 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, extends mask order

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

2 killed, 2 hurt in crash during Kentucky State Police chase

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized when their car ran off the road as they attempted to escape Kentucky State Police during a chase.

News

Coronavirus closes Kentucky city’s public works department

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One Kentucky community is without a Public Works Department for two weeks after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Christmas Assistance Program

Updated: 8 hours ago

Good News

Good News: Father and Son Graduate

Updated: 8 hours ago
Good News

Crime

One killed, two hurt in Estill County shooting were trying to rob someone, KSP says

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Investigators believe an attempted robbery may have preceded a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in Estill County.

News

WATCH - Frost and fog this morning, warm and sunny later today!

Updated: 13 hours ago
Warming up by Wednesday, but more seasonable weather arrives by the end of the week.