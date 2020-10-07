Bowling Green Police still searching for missing teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO)-- Bowling Green Police are asking the public for their help finding a missing teen.

According to authorities, they first asked for help in the search on August 25 but still need help finding 14-year-old Roman Jones.

Officials say Roman was last seen on Barnwood Avenue in Bowling Green.

He is described as a 5′7 male, weighing 132lbs, and has two small cross tattoos on his left forearm.

Police say if you have any information on Jones' whereabouts please call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

