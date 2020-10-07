COVID-19 cancels WKU Homecoming parade, other events move virtual

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Homecoming week on the Hill is a lot different this year because of COVID-19.

Usually student involved in various campus organization would be decorating a float, and participating in a week full of events.

“Our traditional homecoming parade, where students would spend all week building homecoming floats, is not happening this year in 2020,” Ginny Hensley, WKU’s Director of Alumni Programming, said.

The cancelation of the parade is affecting some organizations that rely on homecoming week to spread the word of their cause. Those who organize Dance Big Red said the parade in particular is a big event for them to promote their fundraiser.

“We would pass out t-shirts and really get our name out there, speak to the students and people who really don’t know what Dance Big Red is,” said Briley Barks, a WKU student who is heavily involved with Dance Big Red.

Some events are still on the agenda this week like the Chili and Cheese Luncheon and crowning the homecoming queen. However, the crowing will be pre-recorded and aired at Saturday’s football game.

“We’re trying to figure out ways to engage alumni and truly still celebrate what homecoming is,” Hensley said.

A homecoming football game will still be held on Saturday where the Tops are set to take on Marshall. However, there will be no tailgating and only fans who are season passholders will be allowed in the game.

