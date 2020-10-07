Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Jotez Beason Cold Case Murder

Jotez Beason
Jotez Beason(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Bowling Green Police are still investigating an unsolved homicide that took place in the early morning hours of September 10, 2018. Police say that at 6:40 a.m. that day, they received a call stating that an acquaintance of the victim, Jotez Beason, had found him deceased in a house at 1328 Stubbins Street.

Once police arrived on scene, it was confirmed Beason had died from an apparent gunshot wound. Inside the residence, there did not appear to be any type of struggle. This leads police to believe Beason may have known his killer personally. which made him feel comfortable with them being in the house.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

