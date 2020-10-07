Advertisement

Felony rioting charges dropped against Kentucky lawmaker

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Felony rioting charges were dropped Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, against the Kentucky lawmaker and others arrested last month during protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Felony rioting charges were dropped Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, against the Kentucky lawmaker and others arrested last month during protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Felony rioting charges have been dropped against a Kentucky lawmaker and others arrested last month during protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell says prosecutors lacked evidence to continue pursuing the rioting charges against state Rep. Attica Scott and 17 others. O’Connell announced the decision during an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky. Police said Scott was in a group that was ordered to disperse but failed to do so. Police said members of the group damaged multiple buildings, including setting fire to a library. The Democratic lawmaker had called the charges “ludicrous.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

