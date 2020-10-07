Advertisement

Neighbor says suspect killed by Scott County deputy tried to shoot him but gun didn’t fire

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The investigation continues after a deadly shooting involving a Scott County deputy in Georgetown.

Kentucky State Police investigating shooting involving deputy in Scott County

It happened Tuesday night in the 100 block of Raccoon Run.

One neighbor says he witnessed everything that happened.

Just after 7:30 Tuesday evening, what started as a domestic dispute on Raccoon Run quickly escalated, and Pete Combs Jr. found himself in the middle of it.

Combs tells us he came outside to check on a man who was lying on the concrete a couple of houses down. According to Combs, that’s when another man started swearing at himself and another neighbor before pulling and gun and attempting to shoot.

“Well, he runs up on us, just a couple of feet from here with a firearm and tried to discharge it,” Combs said. "Fires it three times and with the help and grace of God it didn’t shoot. And then he points it at me and does the same thing. He takes the tip of the gun and points it at the side of my head and squeezes and it doesn’t fire again.”

Combs says that’s when a Scott County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene.

"The officer tried to de-escalate the situation, talk the man down and the guy just became more combative he just became more irate talking about he didn’t have this and he didn’t have that and he came and he had something in his arm, something in his hand rather,” Combs said. "The officer was like ‘Sir, I see a weapon you have in your hand. Just put it down.’ The guy still, he didn’t heed the officer’s warnings and from that, the officer had to do what he had to do in order to preserve himself and the lives of the people around.”

That suspect was pronounced dead on the scene and an autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning. The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Kentucky State Police say they are still investigating the shooting and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Interview with Sen. Mitch McConnell

Updated: 16 minutes ago

State

Felony rioting charges dropped against Kentucky lawmaker

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Felony rioting charges have been dropped against a Kentucky lawmaker and others arrested last month during protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Weather

A sunny and warm Wednesday forecast

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We are warm now but things look to cool down in the coming days!

News

Bowling Green named Top 100 Places to Live

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
This award is given to communities that offer a high quality of life at an attractive cost of living for both individuals and families.

News

WATCH - Sunny and warm for the middle of the week!

Updated: 4 hours ago
We have a warm Wednesday forecast on tap before more mild air returns by the end of the week.

Latest News

Good News

Good News: Donations to the Humane Society

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

News

COVID-19 cancels WKU Homecoming parade, other events move virtual

Updated: 10 hours ago
Homecoming week on the hill is a lot different this year because of COVID-19.

News

WKU Homecoming Changes

Updated: 12 hours ago
WKU's homecoming festivities this year will be very different due to COVID-19

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 7,189 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brett Alper
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 7,189 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 6,120of which have recovered.

News

Bowling Green Police still searching for missing teen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Bowling Green Police are asking the public for their help finding a missing teen.

News

Sen. McConnell on masks, Trump’s condition, Supreme Court nomination amid virus outbreak

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In a one-on-one interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 13 News questioned him about a number of timely topics from the president’s condition, to the virus outbreak among republicans.