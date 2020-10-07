Results from the first round of the boys' state golf tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first day of the Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship, three golfers sit tied for the lead.

Heavy fog caused the tournament to have a delayed start but once the tournament began, weather conditions were fairly smooth.

Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo, Christian Academy-Louisville’s Matthew Troutman, and Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon sit atop the leader board at Bowling Green County Club after shooting 4-under 68.

Franklin-Simpson’s Dalton Fiveash is currently tied at 16th, while his teammate and Region 3 champ, Chase Wilson, is tied for 30th. Greenwood’s Jacob Lang also sits at 30 after the first day. Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber is tied at 21st.

In team stroke play, Trinty (Louisville) leads 12-over 300. Greenwood is in fifth place at 36-over 324.

Full Results can be found here.

The late start did cause the opening round to be suspended due to darkness. Round one will resume on Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. CT. The second round is set to start tentatively at 8:30 a.m. CT.

