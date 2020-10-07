Sen. McConnell on virus: “We’ve seen a surge in Kentucky”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Senate Majority Leader not only spoke with 13 News about economic coronavirus relief but also how the virus has recently impacted Kentucky.

“We’ve had a surge in Kentucky that apparently we’re worse shape now that we’re back in the spring. So that proves to everybody. This has not gone away."

The Senator also estimated a timeline for a vaccine.

“I think we’re going to see one or more vaccines prove out by late this year, early next year. But even then, it’s going to require a massive number of doses to administer that vaccine, not only for our country but for the rest of the world. So we’ve got to be careful here and continue to work our way through it," he said.

With the virus impacting the voting process, Senator McConnell says he is confident in the state’s multifaceted plan for voting.

“The Democratic Governor and the Republican Secretary of State have reached an agreement," he said. "It does appear that Republicans by and large across the country prefer to vote in-person. And Democrats seem to be more interested in voting by mail. So, in Kentucky, I think we’ll have a bit of a partisan split, if you will, on how they choose to vote. But regardless of how people choose to vote in Kentucky, I think the election will be conducted well. And we don’t have any reason to doubt that the outcome would be legitimate.”

