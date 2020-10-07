WATCH - Clouds Returning Soon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Picture-perfect weather continued Wednesday, with readings climbing all the way into the mid 80s. We stay warm into Thursday, with one more sunny day before big changes arrive!

Clouds from the outer bands of Hurricane Delta will start moving into South-Central KY late Thursday. Look for those clouds to thicken Friday, with a couple of showers possible as early as Friday evening. The bulk of the rain from Delta’s remnants falls Saturday through Sunday. A general 1-2″ of rain appears possible, with locally higher amounts. Daytime highs will be cooler thanks to more clouds around, topping out in the 70s this weekend.

Into next week, rain chances decrease and brighter skies return. We’ll have seasonable temperatures with cooler overnight lows once the remnants of Delta move out.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Warm. High 81, Low 55, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. A Shower Possible Late. High 79, Low 62, winds SE-7

SATURDAY: Periods of Rain, Breezy. Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 73, Low 64, winds SE-15

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 84

Wednesday’s Low: 46

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 93 (2007)

Record Low: 28 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 6:19 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Count: 43)

Pollen: Low (1.6 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

