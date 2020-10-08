AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have had another positive test result to raise their outbreak to 23 cases, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Also, an inconclusive positive result from Wednesday now is positive. The Titans' facility remains closed and the team remains prohibited from any in-person activities, putting Sunday’s game with Buffalo (4-0) at risk of at least being postponed.

Now 21 have been returned since Sept. 29 with at least one positive test on eight of the past 10 days with the latest results, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.

The NFL already postponed, then rescheduled the Titans' game with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25.

The Patriots are missing a second straight day of practice Thursday after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the league’s other mini-outbreak.

The franchise has continued daily testing since the NFL told the Titans to close their facility on Sept. 29. The league sent all 32 teams a memo Thursday with a list of new protocols for clubs to follow when dealing with an outbreak or having been exposed to an outbreak during the coronavirus pandemic.

