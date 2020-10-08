BG Area Chamber of Commerce thank legislators with luncheon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an event on October 8th to show appreciation for the Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP) funding, administered by the Department of Local Government and secured by local legislators. The commitment and support provided by our legislators is a fundamental reason our community is, and remains attractive to major companies, like CROWN Cork & Seal.

“We want to celebrate the work that our legislators did in getting the bill passed, that now provides funding so that we can improve business parks throughout South Central Kentucky. And so our peers from the cities and counties in the area, were just thanking our legislators for that funding," said CEO/President of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Ron Bunch.

RDAAP funds are used for, but are not limited to, preparing or acquiring land for industrial sites, along with building and upgrading utility infrastructure. This further prepares communities to be successful and can create a multitude of jobs. Because these funds can be used as a match, it makes grants more accessible for communities like Bowling Green. This provides additional opportunities to leverage funds available at the federal and state level for critical infrastructure projects; projects that create immediate jobs and opportunities for targeted business growth.

“Economic development funds secured by our legislators have been integral to Bowling Greens continued investments in infrastructure for real estate development. We know that for each real estate development project, which expands our options and capacity, we are making opportunities for targeted businesses to grow here,” said Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch.

“Securing future investment in real estate and infrastructure through partnership with the Commonwealth is crucial to ensure continuous growth in the region. There is strong return on investment for these public funds, thanks to our leadership at the State. This program is a good example of transparency in government,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

Warren County and Bowling Green projects that have benefited from the use of RDAAP program funds include infrastructure for development in ITA lots 26 and 27 and the CROWN Cork & Seal Project. Other projects in South Central Kentucky that have benefitted include: the development of pads in Butler County, adding water and sewer lines in Simpson County, adding water, sewer, gas, and street lights in Allen County, and the purchase of more land within Logan County’s Industrial Park.

“These projects have created jobs in Bowling Green and have supported our continued growth. RDAAP funds are truly valuable to our community at a critical time where investing in infrastructure is necessary for expanding and recruiting companies. To remain competitive, we need these continued investments from the Commonwealth,” said Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce would like to personally thank the legislative delegation for their help in securing these funds: Senators Mike Wilson and C.B. Embry, State Representatives Patti Minter, Steve Sheldon, Steve Riley, Jason Petrie, Wilson Stone, Michael Meredith, and Primary Sponsor Bart Rowland. Their support and commitment to economic growth and prosperity are what drives success in our community and we look forward to this ongoing partnership in the future.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.