BGPD searching for man in connection to T-Mart stabbing

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for a man they believe has information to share about a Tuesday night stabbing at T-Mart on Adams Street.

A caller told police a man, later identified as Terrance Williams, had been stabbed in the stomach and was bleeding from the head.

Police say a witness told them Williams was in a dance-off with a black man, who was pushing a shopping cart, wearing a red shirt, and camo shorts. The witness says the man got upset and stabbed Williams before fleeing across the railroad tracks.

Williams was taken to the Medical Center before being flown to Skyline Hospital.

BGPD asks that if you know the man in the photo, or know where he can be found, to call 270-393-4000.

BGPD are looking for this man they believe has information about a stabbing on Adams Street.
BGPD are looking for this man they believe has information about a stabbing on Adams Street.(BGPD)

