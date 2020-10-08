Advertisement

Bowling Green Parks and Rec to host ‘pumpkin trail’ at Preston Miller Park

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation has come up with an activity that people can safely participate in. Local businesses and organizations are invited to paint one or multiple pumpkins that will be put on display at Preston Miller Park.

“We will have a pumpkin drop off October 22nd where those businesses and organizations will bring the pumpkins to us. They’ll place them on the trail out here at Preston Miller Park and then the pumpkins will remain throughout the weekend,” Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation said.

Members of the community will be invited to come out at their leisure and enjoy the decorated pumpkins from October 22 to October 25.

“As we moved toward the fall season, we wanted to allow the community to do something safe,” Levis said.

You will be able to park near the Premiere Grounds Soccer Complex, and the pumpkins will be near shelter one. At the time of the event, a link will be provided where you can vote on your favorite pumpkins.

“At the end of the day us at Parks and Rec are in the business of enhancing quality of life in all ways that we can, promoting community involvement amid COVID. Again, with everything being cancelled we still want to our best to be creative and still allow people the opportunity to pursue those events that enhance quality of life,” Levis explained.

The organization plans to make the pumpkin trail an annual event. For more information, including information on how to enter a pumpkin, you can call 270-363-3549 or send an email to bgpr@bgky.org.

