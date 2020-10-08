Advertisement

Bowling Green Police Department working fatal crash north of Nashville Road at the Junction of I-165.

By Allison Baker and Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department is working a collision north of Nashville Road at the Junction of I-165.

According to BGPD, a motorcycle headed north on Nashville Road and crossed paths with a vehicle traveling south.

Both vehicles are heavily damaged and police are investigating the collision.

Traffic is also very heavy and police advise to avoid the area.

