Bowling Green Police Department working fatal crash north of Nashville Road at the Junction of I-165.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department is working a collision north of Nashville Road at the Junction of I-165.
According to BGPD, a motorcycle headed north on Nashville Road and crossed paths with a vehicle traveling south.
Both vehicles are heavily damaged and police are investigating the collision.
Traffic is also very heavy and police advise to avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.