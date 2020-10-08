Bowling Green Police Department working fatal crash north of Nashville Road at the Junction of I-165.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department is working a collision north of Nashville Road at the Junction of I-165.

According to BGPD, a motorcycle headed north on Nashville Road and crossed paths with a vehicle traveling south.

Both vehicles are heavily damaged and police are investigating the collision.

Traffic is also very heavy and police advise to avoid the area.

We are working a collision on Nashville Rd at I165. Please avoid the area. — BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) October 8, 2020

