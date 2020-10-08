Advertisement

Ninth annual scarecrow trail open at Lost River Cave

Scarecrow trail open at Lost River Cave for 2020 fall season.
Scarecrow trail open at Lost River Cave for 2020 fall season.(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s that time of year where the leaves are starting to change, and fall decorations are on display. This year, Lost River Cave has about 60 scarecrows along a quarter of a mile trail.

“It is a walk that you can separate yourself from others and have family fun at the same time,” said Maegan Williams who works at Lost River Cave.

On Wednesday, a few families walking the trail, some said they came during their child’s fall break. Local businesses, families, and organizations design and create a scarecrow to put on display.

“You’ll see a lot of creative crows out here. Some are spooky. Some are creatively fun!” Williams said.

If you visit Lost River Cave, you can vote on your favorite scarecrow at the gift shop. Voting will continue through Monday.

“It’s a free event for everyone of all ages,” Williams said.

When COVID-19 first started, Lost River Cave took somewhat of a hit since they rely on donations for the upkeep of the park. A scarecrow trail is a big event for the cave system and a big help during this time.

“All of the scarecrow entries go to support the park which makes the event free to the public and helps us maintain the park,” Williams said.

The scarecrow trail will be open at Lost River cave from Friday, October 2nd, and through Sunday, October 25th.

