Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrest individual for assault after stabbing

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On October 7, 2020, the Simpson County Sheriff’s office responded to 5127 Blackjack Road in reference to a 9-1-1 hang up.

According to Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis Darl Clark Jr. was found with cuts and a wound to his body.

Through investigation, it was determined that Clark and his girlfriend, Raiven Ciara Hite, were involved in an argument at this location.

Hite cut Clark with a knife and later shot him with a handgun as he was attempting to leave.

Hite left the scene after the incident and was arrested and taken to the Simpson County Detention Center.

She was charged with assault 1st-degree domestic violence, and assault 2nd-degree domestic violence

Clark was airlifted to a nearby hospital for injuries he sustained.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

