Warm and dry today, cooler and wet for the weekend!

Hurricane Delta still on track to make some impacts for the region this weekend!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After plenty of sunshine and warm conditions the last few days, we begin to see some changes to the conditions across the region -- starting with cloud cover!

Though to the core you may want a fall-like day to enjoy the dry weather, it will feel like summer!
Though to the core you may want a fall-like day to enjoy the dry weather, it will feel like summer!(WBKO)

Thursday will be dry with warm conditions once again across south-central Kentucky. MId-to-high level clouds from the outer bands of Hurricane Delta will start moving into the region late Thursday. Look for those clouds to thicken Friday, with a couple of showers possible as early as Friday evening. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for most. The bulk of the rain from Delta’s remnants falls Saturday through Sunday. A general 1-2″ of rain appears possible, with locally higher amounts. Daytime highs will be cooler thanks to more clouds around, topping out in the 70s this weekend.

Into next week, rain chances decrease and brighter skies return. We’ll have seasonable temperatures with cooler overnight lows once the remnants of Delta move out. Long range models indicate that things will get cool once again as we head into the latter half of the month of October, so more fall weather is to come for us!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 83. Low 58. Winds E at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM showers/storms possible. High 79. Low 60. Winds SE at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with scattered showers/storms likely. High 73. Low 64. Winds E at 15 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 93 (1916)

Record Low Today: 23 (1889)

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 49

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 6:18 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (1.4)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 46

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.53″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

