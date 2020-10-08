Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 884 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Beshear reported 884 new cases of the virus raising the total Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 77,455.
The Governor reported 11 deaths including a 31-year-old man from Warren County. Beshear said the man was dealing with other health issues in addition COVID-19.
Watch below.
