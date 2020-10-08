Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 884 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear reported 884 new cases of the virus raising the total Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 77,455.

The Governor reported 11 deaths including a 31-year-old man from Warren County. Beshear said the man was dealing with other health issues in addition COVID-19.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.