WATCH - Rain from “Delta” Arrives Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since Sunday, there were clouds over our region today. Expect more cloud cover to hang around into Friday, but we stay dry one more day before wet weather arrives.

Outer band moisture from Hurricane Delta knocks at the door of South-Central KY Friday evening, but rain should not arrive until Saturday morning. As remnants of Delta move northeastward, expect occasional showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, with a general 1-3″ of rain expected before the weekend is out.

By early next week, rain chances diminish and more seasonable conditions return. Expect highs in the low 70s by midweek with cooler overnight lows around 50.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Warm. High 82, Low 62, winds S-8

SATURDAY: Periods of Rain, Breezy. Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 73, Low 66, winds E-12

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely. High 74, Low 63, winds SE-10

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 80

Thursday’s Low: 59

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 93 (1916)

Record Low: 23 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.42″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 6:18 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 55)

Pollen: Low (1.4 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

