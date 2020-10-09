Advertisement

Breast cancer survivor warns to get screened young and often

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green local and breast cancer survivor is advocating for women to get screened younger and more often.

13 News first talked with survivor Brandey Freeman in 2016 when she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. Her coworkers surprised her with shirts that read Team Brandey, so she would know she was not fighting alone, especially as she entered into chemotherapy and radiation.

Brandey's coworkers surprise her with matching t-shirts.
Brandey's coworkers surprise her with matching t-shirts.(None)

“Chemo just takes you as close to death as you can possibly be without actually dying," Brandey recalls.

Brandey has been in remission for three years now. She said the process was very sudden and surprising, considering she was only 36 years old and did not have a family history of breast cancer.

Caption

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, behind some forms of skin cancer.

“It’s important that women not ignore their symptoms and not discount what it could be. At the same time, you can do appropriate exams,” said Dr. J. Paul Rubin, who specializes in radiology.

Dr. Rubin explained that getting checked can mean self-exams, mammograms, targeted ultrasounds and other options your doctor can give you. He explained there are options to accommodate all people.

“They also can get tested for what’s called the BRCA gene, which has a close to 50% higher incident of breast cancer in those patients that have the gene," Dr. Rubin adds.

BRCA is an abbreviation for BReast CAncer gene. BRCA1 and BRCA2 are two different genes that can impact a person’s chances of developing breast cancer. You can check out the National Breast Cancer Foundation for further information.

If your family has a history of breast cancer, Dr. Rubin recommends you get checked before the age of 40.

“I do know in the back of my head that it’s possible that I might get that diagnosis again but I try to just not let that rule my day,” Brandey says.

You can click here for more information on breast cancer from the American Cancer Society.

