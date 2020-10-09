Dr. Debra Sowell appointed President of the University of Kentucky Medical Alumni Association

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Debra Ralston Sowell, M.D. of Bowling Green, has been appointed President of the University of Kentucky Medical Alumni Association.

She is a 1975 graduate of Bowling Green High School, a 1978 graduate of Western Kentucky University, and received her medical degree from the University of Kentucky in 1982. She completed her residency in Pediatrics at the University of Kentucky in 1985.

She will be serving in this capacity thru June 2022. She will also be representing the College of Medicine on the newly formed University of Kentucky Leadership Advisory Council which reports to the National University of Kentucky Alumni Association Board of Directors.

