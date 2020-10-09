Advertisement

Dr. Debra Sowell appointed President of the University of Kentucky Medical Alumni Association

Dr. Debra Ralston Sowell
Dr. Debra Ralston Sowell(Graves Gilbert Clinic)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Debra Ralston Sowell, M.D. of Bowling Green, has been appointed  President of the University of Kentucky Medical Alumni Association.  

She is a 1975 graduate of Bowling Green High School, a 1978 graduate of Western Kentucky University, and received her medical degree from the University of Kentucky in 1982. She completed her residency in Pediatrics at the University of Kentucky in 1985.  

She will be serving in this capacity thru June 2022. She will also be representing the  College of Medicine on the newly formed University of Kentucky Leadership Advisory  Council which reports to the National University of Kentucky Alumni Association Board of  Directors.

