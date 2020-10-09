Advertisement

First county-funded roundabout in Bowling Green ready for drivers

By Ashton Jones
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Works put the finishing touches on its first county roundabout on Friday, October 9th.

It is a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Smallhouse and Elrod road.

According to Warren County’s Public Works Director Josh Moore, it can actually be much safer than traffic lights.

“If we would’ve done a traffic light, we may have pushed cars back over the bridge of I-165 and so we think that this roundabout will keep all the legs moving," Moore explained.

Moore said the roundabout will reduce the ‘stop and start’ that can lead to collisions, and it will make a big difference in reducing traffic at the intersection.

