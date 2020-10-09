Advertisement

Governor Beshear reports 1,059 new COVID cases; eight deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“We continue to be in another escalation of COVID-19 cases here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the highest Friday in the last four weeks, and this will be our highest week ever when we finish it for number of new COVID-19 cases.”

Case Information As of 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 78,456 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 1,059 of which were newly reported Friday. 114 of the newly reported cases were from children up to age 18, of which 23 were children 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

“These are just far too many cases. We have to do better. Folks, we really need you to wear your mask,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve talked a lot about enforcement this week, but the best enforcement is you, making sure that you and your family are wearing them every time you go out. If everybody takes on that enforcement, we will stop this third escalation.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,242 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 90-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 73-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 76-year-old man from Harrison County; two women, ages 70 and 74, from Henderson County; an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 48-year-old woman from Logan County; and a 54-year-old woman from McCracken County.

“We continue to see higher months of cases and higher months of deaths,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need your help. Be a good part of Team Kentucky.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,632,824 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.32%, and at least 13,417 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here. To see all recent daily reports, click here.

Information about COVID-19 and schools is also being made available. To view the reports, click here for K-12 and here for colleges and universities.

Week in Review For more information on this week’s updates, including those on relaunching kynect, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Manufacturing Month, Homeland Security grants, the Stay Close. Go Far. tourism campaign, unemployment insurance, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Coverings for Kids, a grant to child care centers, the Team Kentucky Fund, Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Awards, the Pikeville Medical Center Healthy at School Telehealth Program and the 2020 general election in Kentucky, visit governor.ky.gov/news.

News

Dr. Debra Sowell appointed President of the University of Kentucky Medical Alumni Association

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
She is a graduate of Bowling Green High School, Western Kentucky University, and received her Medical Degree from the University of Kentucky.

News

WATCH - Overcast evening, rain for the weekend!

Updated: 5 hours ago
We are seeing rain and cooler conditions for the weekend.

News

Boo-Thru the Parks

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Family Enrichment Center

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Bowling Green’s Corvette Plant to stop production for one week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Due to a temporary parts supply issue, the Bowling Green Assembly plant will not run production the week of October 12.

News

Complaint filed against Mayor Wilkerson and candidate Todd Alcott

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News anonymously received a letter which stated an ethics complaint had been sent to the Ethics Commission. The complaint stems from the announcement Wilkerson made that he was not running for re-election, and then endorsed Todd Alcott.

Good News

Good News: Animals

Updated: 10 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Warm today, cool and wet for the weekend!

Updated: 11 hours ago
We are warm today with showers starting late tonight through the weekend as Hurricane Delta is projected to move into our region by Sunday.

Weather

More clouds today before the rain from Delta arrives!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Relatively dry and warm conditions once again today before wet and cool conditions move in this weekend!

News

Local Democratic candidates hold campaign rally at Garvin House

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The event was outside, and people were asked to wear a mask and social distance.