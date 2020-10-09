Advertisement

Junior Achievement presents 70th Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon to celebrate WKU Homecoming

70th Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon
70th Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -During the week of WKU’S Homecoming the Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon takes place, and this year it was no different except they had safety measures in place.

The luncheon is sponsored by Blue Cotton and Wendy’s and due to COVID-19, this year’s event had to-go-orders only since there will not be a traditional homecoming pep rally.

Junior Achievement alongside the WKU Alumni Association presented the event.

“This money will go to fund our programs for junior achievement for entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial literacy. Students K-12 will be able to learn about how to be financially independent.” -- Emily Harlan, Brand Experience Coordinator with Junior Achievement

Harlan says even without the pep rally, they had many, many orders and it shows how people want to support each other during these uncertain times.

