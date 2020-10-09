Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Laurel County

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County(WBKO)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEAVY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County.

At approximately 9:15 am KSP received reports of an armed robbery of the Community Trust Bank in Williamsburg.

Shortly after Troopers say they saw a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the bank robbery.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Officials say the pursuit continued through the Bee Creek community of Whitley County and into Laurel County.

Laurel County Deputies tried stopping the vehicle with tire deflation devices but were unsuccessful.

As the pursuit approached the intersection KY 312 and KY 192, the vehicle left the roadway going through a field to avoid deputies.

Deputies say they perceived a threat, and discharged their firearms into the suspect vehicle. However, no one in the vehicle was struck.

The pursuit continued onto KY 363 where a Trooper successfully utilized legal intervention to end the pursuit before it reached a more populated area.

The occupants of the vehicle, Ronald L. Jones, 35, of Gray, Ky. And Becky L. Hornsby, 38, of Crittenden, Ky., were arrested.

Both Jones and Hornsby were transported to Baptist Health-Corbin where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Ronald Jones was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st (motor vehicle), and numerous traffic charges. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Becky Hornsby was charged with Robbery 1st (Complicity) and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local democratic candidates hold campaign rally at Garvin House

Updated: moments ago
|
By Katey Cook
The event was outside, and people were asked to wear a mask and social distance.

News

WATCH: Full interview with Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath

Updated: moments ago
|
By Katey Cook
On Thursday evening at a campaign rally, 13 News was able to interview Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath.

News

Junior Achievement presents 70th Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon to celebrate WKU Homecoming

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ana Medina
During the week of WKU’S Homecoming the Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon takes place, and this year it was no different except they had safety measures in place.

News

Local women reflect on their leadership roles after vice presidential debate

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ana Medina
A moment in the vice presidential debate that had many labeling it as a highlight not only of the night but also a moment signifying the struggles some women have had to face, being in a leadership position.

Latest News

News

Amy McGrath Full Interview October 8 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

View From The Hill: “Maskerade”, a fitting them for Homecoming 2020 at WKU

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Friday there will be a private reception for the Hall of Distinguished Alumni that will be live-streamed at noon. The Tops take on Marshall Saturday night at 6:30.

News

BG Area Chamber of Commerce thank legislators with luncheon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“These projects have created jobs in Bowling Green and have supported our continued growth. RDAAP funds are truly valuable to our community at a critical time where investing in infrastructure is necessary for expanding and recruiting companies. To remain competitive, we need these continued investments from the Commonwealth."

News

‘Trapped in Cancun’: Warren Co. family weather storms while on vacation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“It’s certainly been just like all the rest of 2020, it’s certainly been something to be remembered."

Crime

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrest individual for assault after stabbing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Simpson County Sheriff's Office arrest woman for assault

Crime

BGPD searching for man in connection to T-Mart stabbing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for a man they believe has information to share about a Tuesday night stabbing at T-Mart on Adams Street.