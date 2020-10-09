Kentucky State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Laurel County

KEAVY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County.

At approximately 9:15 am KSP received reports of an armed robbery of the Community Trust Bank in Williamsburg.

Shortly after Troopers say they saw a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the bank robbery.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Officials say the pursuit continued through the Bee Creek community of Whitley County and into Laurel County.

Laurel County Deputies tried stopping the vehicle with tire deflation devices but were unsuccessful.

As the pursuit approached the intersection KY 312 and KY 192, the vehicle left the roadway going through a field to avoid deputies.

Deputies say they perceived a threat, and discharged their firearms into the suspect vehicle. However, no one in the vehicle was struck.

The pursuit continued onto KY 363 where a Trooper successfully utilized legal intervention to end the pursuit before it reached a more populated area.

The occupants of the vehicle, Ronald L. Jones, 35, of Gray, Ky. And Becky L. Hornsby, 38, of Crittenden, Ky., were arrested.

Both Jones and Hornsby were transported to Baptist Health-Corbin where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Ronald Jones was charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st (motor vehicle), and numerous traffic charges. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Becky Hornsby was charged with Robbery 1st (Complicity) and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

