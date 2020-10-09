Local Democratic candidates hold campaign rally at Garvin House

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday evening, ten candidates rallied together at the Garvin House in Bowling Green. Most are running for local office with the exception of State Representative Patti Minter, Candidate for U.S. Congress Hank Linderman, and U.S. Senate Candidate Amy McGrath.

The event was outside, and people were asked to wear a mask and social distance. All ten candidates spoke in front of a small crowd of voters.

“I wanted to learn about the candidates themselves, and this seemed like a really good opportunity to find out about them,” Ron Kistler, who was attending the event, said. “I love some of the candidates already!”

Multiple food trucks were at the event, as the candidates set up booths and handed out posters, yard signs, and t-shirts.

The night wrapped up with Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath giving a speech. McGrath is set to debate Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday. You can watch the debate at 6 p.m. on WBKO Fox. She said she plans to use the truth against her opponent.

“Showing people that this is a senator who has been here 36 years and look at where we’re at. Look at all of the things he hasn’t done. Look at who he works for,” McGrath said.

One of her main platforms is to fight for a better healthcare system, making it more accessible, affordable, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

“To make sure that we help people during this crisis and stop playing politics," McGrath said.

You can click here to watch the full interview with Amy McGrath.

Some Kentuckians have already received absentee ballots for the upcoming election. Early and in-person voting starts on Tuesday. For more information on how to vote you can visit govote.ky.com.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.