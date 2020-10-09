Advertisement

Local women reflect on their leadership roles after vice presidential debate

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A moment in the vice presidential debate that had many labeling it as a highlight not only of the night but also a moment signifying the struggles some women have had to face, being in a leadership position. Senator Kamala Harris had to tell Vice President Mike Pence, “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” multiple times when she tried answering certain questions.

Associate Professor at WKU, Dr. Saundra Ardrey says, “one of the things that we’ve noticed is that men in conversation, men in meetings tend to usurp your ideas. I would go to a department heads meeting, I would make a point. That point was given little credit until a man said it.”

Former Bowling Green Mayor and Former Kentucky Secretary of State, Elaine Walker, also spoke on her experiences saying, “the opinions of women was very overt. We like our girls to have short hair, we like all of our girls to wear dresses to the office. There was clearly this sense of this is the way we treat our women versus this is the men who are in control.”

Walker also spoke on the challenges she has faced getting to the top.

“You still see that behind the scenes, kind of not as overt but more subversive type of discrimination type of attitude of you’re not quite as valuable, your opinion is not quite as important. There were a number of times when the push back that I received, I believe was the kind of push back that would not have happened were I a man.”

And although progress has been made and things continue to evolve both women giving advice to other women who seek leadership positions.

“And so you really have to stand up for yourself, and to say, ‘No, I’m talking now, this is my time.’ But you also have to be careful to balance that, because you don’t want to be too, too assertive, because then you become aggressive.” -- Dr. Saundra Ardrey, Associate Professor at WKU

“We need your representation in elective office.” -- Elaine Walker, Former Bowling Green Mayor and Former Secretary of State in Kentucky

