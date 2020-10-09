More clouds today before the rain from Delta arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After seeing highs in the 80s the last couple of days, conditions will begin to cool down once again in the coming days!

If you are making any plans this weekend, you may want to include an umbrella as we expect showers and rumbles of thunder. (WBKO)

Today will be another day with high temperatures in the low 80s as skies will be mostly cloudy through much of the day. The clouds are from the upper levels of the atmosphere directly from Hurricane Delta! We could also see a stray shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon or evening as energy begins to move into the region for moisture to return.

More rain showers with rumbles of thunder are likely throughout the weekend as Delta moves into the region. As of Friday morning, rainfall totals will likely be between 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. With the clouds and rain, high temperatures will only get into the mid-to-low 70s, but it will be muggy! Conditions will also be breezy both Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts as high as 30 mph possible.

Next week starts off warm as clouds will be slow to leave the region, but southwest winds will push temperatures in the low 80s once more. Then a cold front moves through Monday evening, which could bring some stray showers and storms, but ultimately it will bring cool and dry conditions for the middle and latter half of next week! Long range forecast computer models indicate that the fall-like weather will continue as temperatures will be near-to-below average with dry conditions. Tune into 13 News on the air, on our WBKO First Alert Weather app, or on our website for updates on the forecast and more!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray PM showers/storms possible. High 82. Low 62. Winds S at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with scattered showers/storms likely. High 73. Low 66. Winds E at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with scattered showers/storms likely. High 74. Low 63. Winds SE at 10 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 90 (1928, 1913)

Record Low Today: 30 (2000, 1915, 1889)

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 48

Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.

Sunset: 6:17 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

Allergy Forecast:

Weeds: Low (1.0)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 80

Yesterday’s Low: 59

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.90″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.42″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

