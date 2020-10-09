Sen. Mitch McConnell, Congressman James Comer thank healthcare workers in Monroe Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer both toured throughout Kentucky on Friday.

The two made a stop at Monroe Medical Center in Monroe county where they thanked healthcare workers for their service during this on-going COVID-19 pandemic and fielded a variety of questions on topics that our nation presently faces.

Q: Democratic Challenger Amy McGrath has asked if you’re getting tested before the debate on Monday. Would you comment on that?

McConnell: "I don’t know where McGrath went to medical school, but I get my advice from the Capital physician and the CDC guidelines and we have been operating safely in the Senate since May when we reconvened; wearing masks, practicing social distancing and we have had minimal problems”

Q: If another COVID relief bill is agreed upon, would we see it before or after the election?

McConnell: “It’s unclear, even if an agreement is reached and it may be. The processing of it, literally the writing of it and all that, does take a while. The first item of priority is the Supreme Court. We have a stunningly outstanding nominee. We have a process to get through that nomination and intend to get her to put on the supreme court in the next few weeks.”

Q: Speaker Pelosi was talking about making an announcement about possibly invoking the 25th amendment. What are your comments on that?

McConnell: “Absolutely nutty.”

Q: Is there a concern that we could see court-packing if Biden becomes our next president?

Comer: “There’s a huge concern and it’s not just a theory. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had an opportunity to say that they were not going to do that in each of their respective debates. Both candidates refused to answer the question which would lead me to believe they were planning on packing the court if they when the presidency and if they regain control of the senate. I hope the American people are paying attention to.”

Q: Speaker Pelosi was talking about making an announcement about possibly invoking the 25th amendment. What are your comments on that?

Comer: “Pelosi has spent her whole two years as speaker trying to impeach the President the election is in less than three weeks. Shouldn’t that determine what the American people think about the president? If the American people don’t agree with the direction the President had led the country they will vote against him. To bring this up three weeks before the election, when we’ve got the pandemic, an economy that is in shambles and she wants to talk about impeaching the president again through the 25th Amendment? It’s just typical Nancy Pelosi and I hope the American people are paying attention to what she is doing and the type of leadership she has provided over the past two years."

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.