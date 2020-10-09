Advertisement

Trump to hold first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis Monday

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

Trump’s campaign says the event will take place at 7 p.m. in Sanford.

The rally will be Trump’s first since he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare with Hurricane Delta

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

National Politics

Michigan governor: `Domestic terrorists' targeted her

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic governor was consistently updated about the investigation over the past couple of months.

National

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest.

National Politics

County in Ohio says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot.

Latest News

News

Dr. Debra Sowell appointed President of the University of Kentucky Medical Alumni Association

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
She is a graduate of Bowling Green High School, Western Kentucky University, and received her Medical Degree from the University of Kentucky.

National

Upgrading your space while stuck at home? Get it insured

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Ben Moore, NerdWallet
Expensive new stuff and significant home improvements can leave you underinsured.

National Politics

Official says vaccine expected in January, countering Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Robert Kadlec said in an email Friday that the administration “is accelerating production of safe and effective vaccines ... to ensure delivery starting January 2021.”

National

Flooding poses a risk for millions as Delta pushes ashore

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
It's the 2nd hurricane impacting the Gulf Coast in six weeks. Hurricane Delta is already pounding the US from Louisiana to Texas with rain and strong winds as it continues moving inland leaving millions at risk for flooding.

National

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
As Hurricane Delta lashes toward the Gulf Coast, a FEMA spokesperson details the agency’s involvement in impact prevention and recovery.

National Politics

White House ups offer in virus aid before talks with Pelosi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and BRUCE SCHREINER
The White House is boosting its offer in up-and-down COVID-19 aid talks Friday in hopes of an agreement before Election Day, even as President Donald Trump’s most powerful GOP ally in the Senate said Congress is unlikely to deliver relief by then.