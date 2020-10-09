WATCH - A Wet Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds took over Friday as moisture from the outer bands of Hurricane Delta arrived in South-Central KY. This is just the start of what will be a wet weekend, as bands of rain from Delta roll through.

It won’t rain all day Saturday, but we do expect periods of rain along with breezy conditions to affect our region. The heaviest rains will likely occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. Anywhere from 1-2″ of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. Rain tapers off Sunday evening as the remnants of Delta move away.

For Monday, a separate system (a weak cold front) arrives with one more shot at a few showers before dry weather takes over for awhile. Expect plenty of sunshine and seasonable conditions to return beginning Tuesday, lasting through the remainder of the work week. Highs drop into the low 70s by mid-week with cooler overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Periods of Rain, Breezy. Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 73, Low 66, winds E-12

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely. High 74, Low 63, winds SE-10

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Light Shower Possible. High 81, Low 53, winds SW-9

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 79

Friday’s Low: 57

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 90 (1928)

Record Low: 30 (2000)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 6:17 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 55)

Pollen: Low (1.0 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.