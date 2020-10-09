Advertisement

WATCH - A Wet Weekend!

Tropical Rains from Hurricane Delta Heading Our Way
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds took over Friday as moisture from the outer bands of Hurricane Delta arrived in South-Central KY. This is just the start of what will be a wet weekend, as bands of rain from Delta roll through.

It won’t rain all day Saturday, but we do expect periods of rain along with breezy conditions to affect our region. The heaviest rains will likely occur Saturday night into Sunday morning. Anywhere from 1-2″ of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. Rain tapers off Sunday evening as the remnants of Delta move away.

For Monday, a separate system (a weak cold front) arrives with one more shot at a few showers before dry weather takes over for awhile. Expect plenty of sunshine and seasonable conditions to return beginning Tuesday, lasting through the remainder of the work week. Highs drop into the low 70s by mid-week with cooler overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Periods of Rain, Breezy. Heavy Rainfall Possible. High 73, Low 66, winds E-12

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely. High 74, Low 63, winds SE-10

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Light Shower Possible. High 81, Low 53, winds SW-9

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 79

Friday’s Low: 57

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 90 (1928)

Record Low: 30 (2000)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+7.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 6:17 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 55)

Pollen: Low (1.0 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Overcast evening, rain for the weekend!

Updated: 5 hours ago
We are seeing rain and cooler conditions for the weekend.

News

WATCH - Warm today, cool and wet for the weekend!

Updated: 11 hours ago
We are warm today with showers starting late tonight through the weekend as Hurricane Delta is projected to move into our region by Sunday.

Weather

More clouds today before the rain from Delta arrives!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Relatively dry and warm conditions once again today before wet and cool conditions move in this weekend!

Forecast

WATCH - Rain from “Delta” Arrives Saturday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Cloudy and warm for Friday

Latest News

Weather

Warm and dry today, cooler and wet for the weekend!

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry and warm weather will be short lived as cooler and wetter conditions will begin Friday evening.

Forecast

WATCH - Clouds Returning Soon!

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
One more nice day before big changes arrive!

Weather

A sunny and warm Wednesday forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are warm now but things look to cool down in the coming days!

Forecast

WATCH - Warmer Tuesday, Even Warmer Wednesday!

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
80s expected for highs Wednesday

Forecast

WATCH - Warming Trend Begins Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Temps near 80 by Wednesday!

Weather

A chilly start to the week before things get warmer!

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A chilly start to the week before things warm up!