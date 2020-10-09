Advertisement

WATCH: Full interview with Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday evening at a campaign rally, 13 News was able to interview Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath. Here are the answers to three questions we asked. There are more questions and answers in the above video.

Question: How are you planning for your debate on Monday with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell? What tactics do you plan to use?

Amy McGrath’s Answer: "So, what are the tactics I’m going to use in the debate? Facts, speaking the truth and highlighting two things. One: showing people, you know, this is a senator (Mitch McConnell) that has been here 36 years and look at where we’re at. Look at all of the things he hasn’t done. Look at who he works for. Also, showing people that I have a plan to help our healthcare system and to rebuild Kentucky better. Because, let’s face it, if we go back to normal, that is what got us here. To make sure that we help people in the middle of this crisis and stop playing politics. Stop playing that game. I am somebody that, look, when I was in the United States Marines I never asked anyone if they were a Democrat or Republican. I said, ‘what’s the mission?’ Right now we need leaders that are ‘what’s the mission?’ driven. That’s what I’m all about.

Question: You recently asked Senator Mitch McConnell to get a COVID-19 test, and he responded by saying he won’t take medical advice from his opponent. Do you have any comments on this?

Amy McGrath’s Answer: Well first of all, it shows complete lack of leader ship from Senator Mitch McConnell. Whatever happened to setting the example? Set the example. Get a COVID test. I mean, we just saw our president do a debate and then test positive for COVID the next day. We’ve got to take this seriously, and one of the things leaders need to do, is to do just that. Take it seriously. So, I take a test. I do that every week. I think he should too just so we can make sure we don’t put anyone in harms way. I think that is really important right now, and I think it is really important to set the example.

Question: Would you have been in favor of passing another COVID-19 relief package before the upcoming election?

Amy McGrath’s Answer: Mitch McConnell took a vacation all summer long because he said it wasn’t urgent. He knew this coronavirus wasn’t going to end at the end of July when the aid package ran out. Then, at the end of July when it ran out, he came back to Washington and threw an unworkable bill out there and didn’t negotiate. That is his job! The Heroes Act that was passed back in May, he wouldn’t even allow it to get to the floor of the Senate for a vote. $1 billion for Kentucky schools all summer long sitting on his desk. You know, as a mom of three small kids, I want to get my kids back to school safe and sound. We didn’t have to be this way, we could have had a plan. We could have gotten our stuff together. But he failed. For that reason alone he should be kicked out, and here right now, what is he doing? He is trying to ram through a supreme court justice vote, and what he should be doing is working on more aid. Get back to work and get it done. Stop making excuses. I was a United States Marine. You don’t sit there and make excuses. Get the job done.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Democratic candidates hold campaign rally at Garvin House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The event was outside, and people were asked to wear a mask and social distance.

News

Junior Achievement presents 70th Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon to celebrate WKU Homecoming

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
During the week of WKU’S Homecoming the Annual Chili & Cheese Luncheon takes place, and this year it was no different except they had safety measures in place.

News

Local women reflect on their leadership roles after vice presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
A moment in the vice presidential debate that had many labeling it as a highlight not only of the night but also a moment signifying the struggles some women have had to face, being in a leadership position.

News

Amy McGrath Full Interview October 8 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

View From The Hill: “Maskerade”, a fitting them for Homecoming 2020 at WKU

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Friday there will be a private reception for the Hall of Distinguished Alumni that will be live-streamed at noon. The Tops take on Marshall Saturday night at 6:30.

News

BG Area Chamber of Commerce thank legislators with luncheon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“These projects have created jobs in Bowling Green and have supported our continued growth. RDAAP funds are truly valuable to our community at a critical time where investing in infrastructure is necessary for expanding and recruiting companies. To remain competitive, we need these continued investments from the Commonwealth."

News

‘Trapped in Cancun’: Warren Co. family weather storms while on vacation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“It’s certainly been just like all the rest of 2020, it’s certainly been something to be remembered."

Crime

BGPD searching for man in connection to T-Mart stabbing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for a man they believe has information to share about a Tuesday night stabbing at T-Mart on Adams Street.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 884 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 11 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

News

16th Annual Charity Ball

Updated: 12 hours ago