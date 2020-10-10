Advertisement

Sarah Harne crowned 2020 Homecoming queen at WKU

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Sarah Harne of Liberty was crowned Western Kentucky University’s 2020 Homecoming queen on Friday night.

Harne, daughter of Toddy and Kristal Harne, is a Communication Sciences and Disorders major and was sponsored by Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Gamma Rho, and Delta Tau Delta.

She was one of 28 candidates for Homecoming queen.

First runner-up was Megan Rowe of Winchester, daughter of Roger and Heather Rowe. She is a Biology and Chemistry major and was sponsored by Chi Omega and Pi Kappa Alpha.

The second runner-up was Maddie White of Willisburg, daughter of David and Donna White. She is a Communication Sciences and Disorders major and was sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi and Kappa Alpha Order.

The awards were presented by Allyson Taylor, WKU’s 2019 Homecoming queen, and WKU President Timothy C. Caboni.

A video of the ceremony will be shown at halftime of Saturday night’s Homecoming football game. The Hilltoppers face Marshall at 6:30 p.m. at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

For more about WKU’s Homecoming 2020, visit http://alumni.wku.edu/homecoming.

