US Postal Service to increase prices in 2021

(CNN) - Sending mail might get a little more expensive in 2021.

The U.S. Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission that it’s planning to increase prices.

The new proposal raises the price for first-class mail by 1.8% and all other categories by 1.5%.

Some prices will remain unchanged, like the forever stamp at 55 cents while others will only go up one cent. The single-piece letter additional ounce is set to increase from 15 cents to 20.

The Postal Service’s Board of Governors believe these changes will keep them competitive while also providing the agency with revenue.

The commission will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 24, 2021.

