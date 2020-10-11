Advertisement

Bowling Green resident remembers his friend, country music songwriter Ray Pennington

Ray Pennington
Ray Pennington(none)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Clay County, Kentucky native, who hit all the right notes as a country music songwriter lost his life earlier this week.

“Even though he lived in Tennessee all them years he was always a Kentuckian by heart, that’s what he told me. He loved Kentucky,” said Ken Jones, a longtime friend and former neighbor of Ray’s.

Ray Pennington’s home in Hendersonville, Tennessee caught on fire Wednesday evening, and Ray was not able to make it out in time.

Ray is known for several songs but one you might know of, the Waylon Jennings hit “I’m a Rambling Man.”

“He always talked about that song Waylon Jennings sang for him. He said that was his money-making song, but he wrote a lot more songs that people know of,” added Jones.

Ray is remembered by his family and friends, including a Bowling Green man who made a connection with Ray when they lived down the road from one another in Tennessee,

“He had a farm just right past my house, we lived on the same side of the road. A lot of times some worn-out country music singer, he would go over there just to relax. You could go to Ray’s house anytime and you would be welcomed and he said you could do anything you want to,” added Jones.

Jones said he doesn’t shed a tear often but when heard the news of Ray’s passing, he shed a tear that day.

“They were just good people. You just couldn’t beat them and I shed a tear on that day when I found out about Ray and I hope Charlotte is okay,” added Jones.

Jones said Ray was just simply a great man, and there was not a single bad thing anyone could ever say about Ray.

“He was just a great person. I wish I had a friend like him up here. I got some great friends up here, really good friends. But I mean Ray was just he was just one of the best friends you can ever have as a person,” added Jones.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SATURDAY VOD FOR LATE GAME

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Kentucky electric co-ops en route to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Delta recovery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Crews from at least ten Kentucky co-ops gearing up to restore power

News

Gov. Beshear announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Sarah Harne crowned 2020 Homecoming queen at WKU

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
WKU crowned their new homecoming queen Friday night.

Latest News

News

Breast cancer survivor warns to get screened young and often

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Ashton Jones
“Chemo just takes you as close to death as you can possibly be without actually dying," Brandey, a cancer survivor, recalls.

News

First county-funded roundabout in Bowling Green ready for drivers

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Ashton Jones
Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore said the roundabout will reduce the stop and start that can lead to collisions.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell, Congressman James Comer thank healthcare workers in Monroe Co.

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer both toured throughout Kentucky on Friday.

News

Congressman Comer visits Monroe Medical Center - FULL INTERVIEW

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT

News

First county roundabout at Smallhouse and Elrod intersection.

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT

Brandey's journey through chemo and radiation

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
Cancer survivor Brandey Freeman documents her journey through chemo and radiation.