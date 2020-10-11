Advertisement

Delta To Dampen The Forecast

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we watch the remnants of Delta move across the deep south, we will continue to be soggy and gloomy as we head into the end of the weekend. Expect off and on showers for Sunday with heavy cloud coverage. Temperatures climb to around the mid to lower 70′s. As the remnants of Delta push further east we dry out late Sunday and will kick off the new week with temperatures in the 80′s. We have a weak boundary that will bring a stray shower late Monday. Temperatures stay steady in the 70′s much of the week but plummet to end the week with highs in the lower 60′s and night lows in the 30′s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

