Gov. Beshear and family quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 11, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear issued a video statement Sunday to tell Kentuckians that he and his family are committed to setting a good example by following state and federal quarantine guidelines after they were potentially exposed to a person with COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon.

The Governor and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday and learned of a positive test later Saturday. The first family was not in contact with anyone else following exposure.

The Governor said his family and the trooper all wore facial coverings, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) recommend quarantine if an individual is within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes. Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others to limit possible spread.

The Governor and his family have tested negative, are feeling well and have no symptoms. The Beshear family will be tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by DPH.

The Governor will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates virtually.

Background note: The Governor and family are in quarantine, not isolation. Isolation is used to separate people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from people who are not infected. None of the family has tested positive.

