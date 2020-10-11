Advertisement

Marshall brings the thunder against WKU

WKU falls to Marshall 38-14.
WKU falls to Marshall 38-14.(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Marshall hadn’t played a football game since September 19 but showed zero rust in a 38-14 victory over Western Kentucky.

The Thundering Herd (3-0, 1-0 in C-USA) started the game off by finding the endzone in just two plays and kept their foot on the gas for the rest of the night.

Grant Wells aired in out for 162 yards for Marshall. Meanwhile running back Brenden Knox ran for 107 yards and three scores.

After falling behind 35-0 in the third, WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was benched for Kevaris Thomas. The redshirt sophomore managed to lead the Hilltoppers to two scoring drives late in the game.

Thomas finished with 148 passing yards while also leading the team in rushing with 30. Thomas had a passing and rushing touchdown.

The Tops (1-3, 1-1 in C-USA) dug themselves into a deep hole partly due to self-inflicted wounds. WKU would fumble the ball three times Saturday night, all three lead to touchdowns for Marshall.

Next up for WKU is a road matchup against the UAB Blazers (3-1, 1-0 in C-USA) on October 17.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football Friday Nights

FFN Week 5: Russellville Panthers defeat the Edmonson County Wildcats

Updated: 23 hours ago
FFN Week 5: Russellville Panthers defeat the Edmonson County Wildcats

Sports

Results from the first round of the boys' state golf tournament

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
After the first day of the Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys' State Golf Championship, three golfers sit tied for the lead.

Sports

Pigrome, Narveson earn Conference Player of the Week Honors

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
A pair of Hilltoppers have earned Conference USA Player of the Week honors for their efforts in WKU’s 20-17 win over Middle Tennessee.

Sports

Hilltoppers earn first win of the season

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WKU is now 1-2 this season and 1-0 in Conference USA.

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

FFN Week 4: South Warren Spartans take down Bowling Green Purples

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:03 AM CDT
|
FFN Week 4: South Warren Spartans take down Bowling Green Purples

Sports

FFN Week 4: Greenwood Gators defeat Union County Braves

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
FFN Week 4: Greenwood Gators defeat Union County Braves

Sports

Football Friday Night: Glasgow at Logan County

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
Football Friday Night: Glasgow at Logan County

Sports

WKU set to compete at Live in Lou Classic

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
The meet will be hosted by the Louisville Sports Commission and held at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park, marking WKU’s lone race in Kentucky this season.

Sports

Four Hilltopper greats selected for induction into WKU Athletics Hall of Fame

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The 2020 class includes Sherrod Coates (Football), Chuck Eneix (Men’s Track), Janet Jesang (Women’s Cross Country and Track), and Chris Marcus (Men’s Basketball).