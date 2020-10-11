Marshall brings the thunder against WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Marshall hadn’t played a football game since September 19 but showed zero rust in a 38-14 victory over Western Kentucky.

The Thundering Herd (3-0, 1-0 in C-USA) started the game off by finding the endzone in just two plays and kept their foot on the gas for the rest of the night.

Grant Wells aired in out for 162 yards for Marshall. Meanwhile running back Brenden Knox ran for 107 yards and three scores.

After falling behind 35-0 in the third, WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome was benched for Kevaris Thomas. The redshirt sophomore managed to lead the Hilltoppers to two scoring drives late in the game.

Thomas finished with 148 passing yards while also leading the team in rushing with 30. Thomas had a passing and rushing touchdown.

The Tops (1-3, 1-1 in C-USA) dug themselves into a deep hole partly due to self-inflicted wounds. WKU would fumble the ball three times Saturday night, all three lead to touchdowns for Marshall.

Next up for WKU is a road matchup against the UAB Blazers (3-1, 1-0 in C-USA) on October 17.

