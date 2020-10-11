Advertisement

DSSKY teams up with Hot Rods to kick off Pumpkins at the Park event

Pumpkins At The Park
Pumpkins At The Park(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Looking for a pumpkin to carve this fall season? Well, Down Syndrome of South-Central Kentucky has got you covered.

Look at all these pumpkins! If you’re looking for the perfect Jack O’ Lantern for this Halloween season stop by the Bowling Green Ball Park and pick up a pumpkin. 100% of the proceeds will go to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky. They will be selling pumpkins and fall treats until 5 PM today and will be open from 1-4 PM tomorrow.

Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Saturday, October 10, 2020

Despite the rainy weather on Saturday DSSKY teamed up with the Hot Rods to kickoff their Pumpkins At The Park event.

On Saturday and Sunday at the Bowling Green Ballpark, you can purchase a small, medium, or large pumpkins. Small pumpkins are $5, medium pumpkins are $7 and large pumpkins are $10.

“This is Pumpkins At The Park and thanks to the Hot Rods partnering up with Down Syndrome of South-Central Kentucky we are able to have this event out here and one hundred percent of the proceeds is all going to help Down Syndrome of South-Central Kentucky and kind of help us with our budget shortfall this year,” said Eric Leach, Treasurer DSSKY.

Pumpkins At The Park will continue through Sunday, the event will start at 1 pm and end at 4 pm.

