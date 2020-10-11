DSSKY teams up with Hot Rods to kick off Pumpkins at the Park event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Looking for a pumpkin to carve this fall season? Well, Down Syndrome of South-Central Kentucky has got you covered.

Despite the rainy weather on Saturday DSSKY teamed up with the Hot Rods to kickoff their Pumpkins At The Park event.

On Saturday and Sunday at the Bowling Green Ballpark, you can purchase a small, medium, or large pumpkins. Small pumpkins are $5, medium pumpkins are $7 and large pumpkins are $10.

“This is Pumpkins At The Park and thanks to the Hot Rods partnering up with Down Syndrome of South-Central Kentucky we are able to have this event out here and one hundred percent of the proceeds is all going to help Down Syndrome of South-Central Kentucky and kind of help us with our budget shortfall this year,” said Eric Leach, Treasurer DSSKY.

Pumpkins At The Park will continue through Sunday, the event will start at 1 pm and end at 4 pm.

