A Cold Front May Leave Behind A Few Rain Drops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front rushes into the region bringing a few rain drops. We are not expecting a wash out this shower will be pass over in natures and very brief. Temperatures fall as we head into the week. We will stay dry pretty much all week with highs in the 70′s. However, chilly temperatures slide in to end the week with overnight lows back to the 30′s.

7 Day Forecast (WBKO)

