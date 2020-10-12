BG Freedom Walkers unite community to worship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One group is using its voice to uplift the community.

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers put on an event called “Praise in the Park.” The gathering was for residents of Hummingbird Apartments in particular. Freedom Walkers founder Karika Nelson says some residents have been evicted recently.

“Praise in the Park” BG Freedom Walkers “We out here, Get Active” Posted by Karika Nelson on Sunday, October 11, 2020

“One of my organizers right here, Janice, found out about it, and she’s been over there every day in and out every day on the front lines helping, talking to the residents, trying to figure out what we can do as a team to help them," explains Nelson.

At the event, they provided food, prayer, and live gospel music. The group has been known for their activism in the community, especially with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“That’s what our organization stands for with peace, love, and diversity. We’ve been speaking a lot on social injustices and fighting for equality and black lives matter and that’s what we always will do," says the founder.

Nelson says they thought it would be great to unite the city of Bowling Green in prayer, as well as embrace the city’s diversity and come together as one.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.