BGPD begins recruiting process for police officers

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Have you ever dreamt of making a difference or protecting your community? The Bowling Green Police Department is currently in its recruitment process for future police officers.

“Policing is a very honorable profession.” -- Deputy Chief Penny Bowles, BGPD

Bowles says, “so our application for police officers started on Friday, and it will run through November 20.”

So what are the requirements to become a police officer?

“So you’ll need a copy of your driver’s license, you’ll need a copy of your birth certificate, your high school and college diplomas. If you have any college, you’ll need copies of all of those, as well. And you need to complete your application and have it submitted before the 20th.” -- Deputy Chief Penny Bowles, BGPD

One of the benefits of getting hired with BGPD is the accessibility to the academy.

“So this is the first class that we are actively recruiting, knowing that you can stay here to go to the Academy. So the academy will be in April. By us having our own Academy here in Bowling Green, we’re able to get our recruits trained, and into an academy setting a lot more quickly than if we were still having to rely on sending our recruits to Richmond,” says Deputy Chief Penny Bowles.

Bowles sends a message to all those considering a career in law enforcement.

“We have a great community here in Bowling Green, and we would love to have you part of our team here with Bowling Green Police Department.”

For a link to the application, click here.

